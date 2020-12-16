December U.S. PMI composite flash cools
Dec. 16, 2020 9:48 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- December U.S. PMI Composite Flash: 55.7 vs. 57.4 consensus, 58.6 prior (revised from 57.9).
- Services PMI: 55.3 vs. 56.8 consensus, 58.4 prior (revised from 57.7).
- Rate of expansion eases to a three-month low.
- The loss of growth momentum follows rising virus case numbers and re-imposed restrictions in many states, as the post-election uptick and vaccine confidence waned, ISH Markit said.
- "The outlook for output over the coming year remained upbeat in December, but was tempered by renewed uncertainty regarding the pandemic and surging costs."