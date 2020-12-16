December U.S. PMI composite flash cools

Dec. 16, 2020 9:48 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • December U.S. PMI Composite Flash: 55.7 vs. 57.4 consensus, 58.6 prior (revised from 57.9).
  • Services PMI: 55.3 vs. 56.8 consensus, 58.4 prior (revised from 57.7).
  • Rate of expansion eases to a three-month low.
  • The loss of growth momentum follows rising virus case numbers and re-imposed restrictions in many states, as the post-election uptick and vaccine confidence waned, ISH Markit said.
  • "The outlook for output over the coming year remained upbeat in December, but was tempered by renewed uncertainty regarding the pandemic and surging costs."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.