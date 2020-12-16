Elbit Systems bags 2 contracts from Dutch Ministry of Defense
Dec. 16, 2020 9:56 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)ESLTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (ESLT +0.9%) has been awarded ~$50M follow-on contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defence to supply the Royal Netherlands Army with additional digital soldier and vehicular systems. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.
- Elbit Systems to supply digital soldier systems and vehicular integration of improved combat network capabilities including TORCH-XTM Dismounted Command and Control systems and E-LynXTM Software Defines Radio systems.
- Separately, Elbit was also awarded ~$15M initial contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defense to supply XACT nv32 micro night vision monocular systems for the Armed Forces of the Netherlands.
- The initial contract will be performed over a period of two-years, with the potential for additional follow-on orders.