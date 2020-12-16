NAHB housing market index eases more than expected in December

Dec. 16, 2020 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • December NAHB Housing Market Index: 86 vs. 89 consensus and 90 prior.
  • Ends three straight months of record highs, but is still the second-highest reading in the history of the series.
  • “Housing demand is strong entering 2021, however the coming year will see housing affordability challenges as inventory remains low and construction costs are rising,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke.
  • Present single-family sales: 92 vs. 96 prior.

  • Next 6 months single-family sales: 85 vs. 89 prior.

  • Prospective buyer traffic: 73 vs. 77 prior.

