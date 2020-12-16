Leslie's rallies after Jefferies points to strong loyalty program benefits
Dec. 16, 2020 10:03 AM ETLeslie's, Inc. (LESL)LESLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies calls Leslie's (LESL +4.5%) a top pick as it points to strong enrollment trends.
- Analyst Jonathan Matuszewski: "At 3.2M members and growing, Leslie's loyalty program has boosted market share gains since its launch in '14 and we believe could lift comps beyond Street expectations in '21. With a lean into digital marketing and forthcoming loyalty program enhancements, we see enrollment gains higher than the Street and upside to the multiple Leslie's Rewards members have historically spent vs. non-loyalty shoppers. #1 pick with Street-high EPS."
- Analyst coverage just began on Leslie's about four weeks ago.