BOQI International Medical to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital for ~$18.35M

Dec. 16, 2020 10:06 AM ETBIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)BIMIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • BOQI International Medical (BIMI -1.3%) has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital.
  • Zhongshan Hospital is a private hospital in the southeast region of China with 65 hospital beds, 25 medical doctors, 22 medical technicians and 45 nurses.
  • BIMI to purchase all the issued and outstanding equity interests in Zhongshan Hospital in consideration of ~$18.35M (RMB 120M), of which ~$6.12M (RMB 40M) to be paid in cash at the closing and 2,000,000 shares of common stock of BIMI within 90 days of the closing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.