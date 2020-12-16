BOQI International Medical to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital for ~$18.35M
Dec. 16, 2020 10:06 AM ETBIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)BIMIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- BOQI International Medical (BIMI -1.3%) has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital.
- Zhongshan Hospital is a private hospital in the southeast region of China with 65 hospital beds, 25 medical doctors, 22 medical technicians and 45 nurses.
- BIMI to purchase all the issued and outstanding equity interests in Zhongshan Hospital in consideration of ~$18.35M (RMB 120M), of which ~$6.12M (RMB 40M) to be paid in cash at the closing and 2,000,000 shares of common stock of BIMI within 90 days of the closing.