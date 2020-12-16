Akoustis receives first 5G mobile orders for XBAW filters

  • Akoustis Technologies (AKTS +2.9%) receives two orders from a tier-1 5G RF solutions provider for the development of two new XBAW® filters for the 5G mobile device market.
  • Akoustis targets delivery of initial samples in H2 2021 for consideration in filter modules for 5G smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices.
  • Founder and CEO Jeff Shealy comments: “While we remain focused on our growing success in the WiFi CPE and 5G network infrastructure markets, we are excited about the increased interest in our patented XBAW® filter technology for 5G mobile devices. The 5G mobile market represents the largest opportunity for Akoustis moving forward. Our early customer orders from both tier-1 and tier-2 companies for 5G mobile filters validates the strength of our growing XBAW®filter portfolio.”
  • Press Release
