Engine Media to retire up to $11.6M of debt through shares for debt transactions

  • Engine Media (OTCQB:MLLLF +2.7%) reaches agreement with holders of $8M of its convertible debentures to retire their debentures in exchange for the issuance of common shares and warrants.
  • The convertible debentures being settled are convertible into units at a conversion price ranging from $7.50-11.25 per unit, with each such unit consisting of a common share and one-half of a warrant.
  • Each whole warrant exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $15 per share for a period of three years from the issuance of the debentures.
  • The debentures have a base interest rate of 5% that increases to 10% under certain conditions.
  • Company will be extending this offer to retire its convertible debentures on the same terms to other similarly situated holders of an additional $3.65M of its convertible debentures.
