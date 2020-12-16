Engine Media to retire up to $11.6M of debt through shares for debt transactions
Dec. 16, 2020 10:16 AM ETEngine Gaming and Media, Inc. (GAME)GAMEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Engine Media (OTCQB:MLLLF +2.7%) reaches agreement with holders of $8M of its convertible debentures to retire their debentures in exchange for the issuance of common shares and warrants.
- The convertible debentures being settled are convertible into units at a conversion price ranging from $7.50-11.25 per unit, with each such unit consisting of a common share and one-half of a warrant.
- Each whole warrant exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $15 per share for a period of three years from the issuance of the debentures.
- The debentures have a base interest rate of 5% that increases to 10% under certain conditions.
- Company will be extending this offer to retire its convertible debentures on the same terms to other similarly situated holders of an additional $3.65M of its convertible debentures.