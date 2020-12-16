Biosyent launches Combogesic acetaminophe+ibuprofen tablet for pain relievers in Canada
Dec. 16, 2020 10:16 AM ETBioSyent Inc. (BIOYF)BIOYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BioSyent Pharma, a subsidiary of BioSyent (OTCPK:BIOYF) commenced the first shipments of Combogesic to Canadian wholesalers.
- Combogesic is the first fixed-dose combination of acetaminophen and ibuprofen in a single tablet in Canada and is indicated for the short-term management of mild to moderate acute pain and the reduction of fever in adults, representing the first Health Canada approved combination of proven pain relievers in a single tablet.
- BioSyent Pharma in-licensed Combogesic for Canada from AFT Pharmaceuticals.
- The efficacy of Combogesic is based on its clinically proven unique ratio – one tablet contains 325 mg of acetaminophen and 97.5 mg of ibuprofen, a 3.3:1 ratio.
- Combogesic has a well-established safety and tolerability profile and is opioid-free and is available without a prescription at the pharmacy counter or by ordering on-line.