Vale approves early extension of Brazil railroad concessions
Dec. 16, 2020
- Vale (VALE -0.5%) says it will extend contracts for concessions to operate two railroad lines that deliver ore to ports through 2057, committing to spending ~24.7B reais ($5.1B) during the period on payments to the Brazil government for the concessions.
- Much of Vale's iron ore production is shipped to ports for export by the company's railroads, and CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo says the extension of the concessions removes uncertainty about the continuity of those operations.
- One of the two rail lines extended the concession runs 550 miles from the mine at Carajas in Pará state to the port of Ponta da Madeira in Maranhão state, transporting 120M metric tons of ore and 350K passengers per year.
- The other line is the 560-mile railroad that carries ore from mines in Minas Gerais to the port of Tubarão, in Espirito Santo state, and connects the capital of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, to Espirito Santo's capital of Vitoria, and carries ~1M passengers per year.
- Vale recently guided for 2021 production of 315M-335M metric tons of iron ore, after missing a previously lowered target of at least 310M mt for 2020.