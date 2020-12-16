Aspen -3.5% despite raised fiscal 2021 revenue guidance
Dec. 16, 2020 10:28 AM ETAspen Group, Inc. (ASPU)ASPUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Aspen (ASPU -3.5%) reported 40.4% Y/Y growth in FQ2 revenues to $17M, beating consensus by $1.35M.
- USU accounted for ~29% and AU’s Pre-Licensure BSN program accounted for ~21% of overall company revenues.
- Gross margin declined 800 bps to 59%; AU gross margin represented 57% while USU gross margin stood at 56%.
- Adj. EBITDA also declined 1,000 bps to 1%; AU margin was 28% while USU margin stood at 14%.
- Enrollments for the quarter increased 19.9% Y/Y to 2,659 students.
- Marketing efficiency ratio, representing revenue/enrollment over cost/enrolment for both of the universities remained above 13 times.
- Bookings increased 34% Y/Y to $42.1M, delivering a company-wide ARPU increase of 12% Y/Y to $15,825.
- For the quarter ended Oct. 31, cash and equivalents of $12.2M and restricted cash of $4.6M.
- "During Q2, we strategically increased our investments in marketing and completed the expansion of our enrollment center to support the anticipated enrollment growth of our highest LTV programs and the launch of new campuses in Austin, Texas, and Tampa, Florida.” said Michael Mathews, Chairman & CEO.
- Guidance 2021: Raises fiscal 2021 revenue growth forecast by 300 bps to 38%.
