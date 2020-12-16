Corporación América Airports reports traffic decline of 77.1% in November

  • Corporacion America Airports (CAAP -0.5%) reports passenger traffic decreased 77.1% to 1.552M in November, reflecting the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel, although showing a slight sequential improvement from the 80.8% and 84.1% declines reported in October and September
  • Domestic passenger: 888K (-77.8% Y/Y); International passenger: 240K (-88.3% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 424K (-40.2% Y/Y).
  • Cargo volume slipped 40.9% to 23.4KT, mainly due to declines of 37.6% in Argentina, 60.7% in Brazil and 51.3% in Ecuador.
  • Total aircraft movements decreased 60.5% Y/Y to 27.1K, mainly attributed to decreases of 70.8% in Argentina, 38.7% in Brazil, 74.7% in Italy and 38.8% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 71.4 % in Armenia, 61.7% in Uruguay and 53.6% in Peru.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.