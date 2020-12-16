Corporación América Airports reports traffic decline of 77.1% in November
Dec. 16, 2020 10:25 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)CAAPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Corporacion America Airports (CAAP -0.5%) reports passenger traffic decreased 77.1% to 1.552M in November, reflecting the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel, although showing a slight sequential improvement from the 80.8% and 84.1% declines reported in October and September
- Domestic passenger: 888K (-77.8% Y/Y); International passenger: 240K (-88.3% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 424K (-40.2% Y/Y).
- Cargo volume slipped 40.9% to 23.4KT, mainly due to declines of 37.6% in Argentina, 60.7% in Brazil and 51.3% in Ecuador.
- Total aircraft movements decreased 60.5% Y/Y to 27.1K, mainly attributed to decreases of 70.8% in Argentina, 38.7% in Brazil, 74.7% in Italy and 38.8% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 71.4 % in Armenia, 61.7% in Uruguay and 53.6% in Peru.