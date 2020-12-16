Sabre trades up after Mizuho upgrade as slow travel industry recovery improves risk/reward balance

Dec. 16, 2020 10:37 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)SABR, XLKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Becoming more positive on the slow vaccine-related travel industry recovery in 2021, Mizuho Securities upgrades travel tech company Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from Underperform to Neutral and raises the price target from $5 to $11.
  • Analyst Matthew Broome cautions that "the pace of recovery remains very slow, and in our view it will likely take many years for corporate bookings to return to pre-pandemic levels."
  • But the analyst praises Sabre's cost cutting efforts and sees the company's risk/reward profile as more balanced heading into the new year.
  • SABR shares are up 1.5% to $11.19.
  • Sabre's stock has had a wild ride during 2020, dipping and spiking as the pandemic-related airline news changed. Here's a look at how shares performed vs. the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) and S&P 500 over the past year:

