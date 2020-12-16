Luby's to franchise 13 company owned Fuddruckers stores to Black Titan Holdings
- Luby's (LUB +3.5%) has inked an agreement to franchise 13 of its Fuddruckers stores to Black Titan Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of successful food service entrepreneur Nicholas M. Perkins for undisclosed terms.
- Black Titan Holdings, LLC will purchase the assets of the company at the 13 locations retaining all employees without any disruption of business.
- The closing of the transaction is expected to occur within the next 90 days.
- This transaction is part of the company's execution of the previously announced Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution.
- Net proceeds will be distributed to Luby's stockholders.