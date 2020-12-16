Luby's to franchise 13 company owned Fuddruckers stores to Black Titan Holdings

Dec. 16, 2020 10:47 AM ETLuby's, Inc. (LUB)LUBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Luby's (LUB +3.5%) has inked an agreement to franchise 13 of its Fuddruckers stores to Black Titan Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of successful food service entrepreneur Nicholas M. Perkins for undisclosed terms.
  • Black Titan Holdings, LLC will purchase the assets of the company at the 13 locations retaining all employees without any disruption of business.
  • The closing of the transaction is expected to occur within the next 90 days.
  • This transaction is part of the company's execution of the previously announced Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution.
  • Net proceeds will be distributed to Luby's stockholders.
