Aurora to lay off 200 employees, idles substantial part of flagship Sky marijuana facility
Dec. 16, 2020 10:51 AM ETAurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)ACBBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Aurora Cannabis (ACB -0.1%) has announced to cut a little more than 200 positions as it reduces production at its flagship Aurora Sky facility that will now operate at only 25% of its potential capacity. The required changes are expected to deliver measurable result in early 2021, said the company.
- The move is a major pivot for Aurora, which at least C$150M building the company's as its flagship greenhouse.
- This round of layoffs comes weeks after the company paused operations “indefinitely” at its Aurora Sun facility, to save money and cope with an industry-wide supply glut.
- Additionally, the company also announced to bolster terms of its credit facility, and reached agreement with its lenders to extend the maturity of its credit facility to December 31, 2022.
- Current cash balance stands at $450M.