Zynga +3% as J.P. Morgan shuffle lifts it to overweight; EA, SCPL cut to Neutral
Dec. 16, 2020 10:51 AM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)ZNGA, TTWO, EA, SCPL, ATVIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up another 3% as a shuffle in videogame ratings at J.P. Morgan has it upgrading the shares to Overweight.
- That includes starting Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +1%) at Neutral, and cutting Electronic Arts (EA +1.4%) and SciPlay (SCPL -3.2%) to Neutral.
- Zynga joins Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.7%) at Overweight in the firm's estimation. "In the context of more limited 2021 organic growth, we believe stock performance next year will be driven by execution across core franchises and investor enthusiasm for the new game pipeline – factors that we believe favor ATVI and ZNGA," Alexia Quadrani and team write.
- Both companies also sport "significant long-term opportunities that we do not see as fully reflected in current off-peak multiples." J.P. Morgan has raised its Zynga price target to $12 from $10.
- Overall, the firm says publishers are facing tough comps in 2021 with consumers set to reallocate at least some of their time and budget to areas that were closed for much of 2020: travel, restaurants, movies, theme parts, concerts, casinos.
- Turning specifically to mobile, Zynga is better positioned than SciPlay to navigate that comp issue, as well as any challenge from mobile ad IDs (IDFA) due to scale and a broader portfolio of games.
- Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard is J.P. Morgan's top pick in consoles/PCs. It was well positioned headed into the COVID-19 pandemic, and strong bookings and earnings this year "resulted as much from execution as from any benefit from global lockdown measures."
- And despite some expected normalization ahead, it says both the Call of Duty and Warcraft franchises are in far stronger shape than 2-3 years ago. It's raising estimates for 2021 (to $3.50 EPS from $3.45) and 2022 (to $3.85 from a previous $3.65) - with Blizzard driving a lot of that growth from Diablo Immortal and Diablo IV.
- Take-Two has also seen strong execution, but the team says its premium valuation compared to EA and ATVI (see chart) doesn't reflect enough the possibility that Grand Theft Auto VI could be delayed past fiscal 2023.
- And EA has a "relatively weaker track record of execution" vs. peers, and so the firm has less conviction it can maintain engagement within the sports franchises and Apex Legends along with a new Battlefield launch to show enough growth in tough comps environment.
- Relative total returns of the stocks over six months: