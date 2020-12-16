Innovative Payment Solutions and BLGI forms joint venture to advance blockchain technology application
Dec. 16, 2020 11:00 AM ETBLGI, Inc. (BLGI), IPSIIPSI, BLGIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Innovative Payment Solutions (OTCQB:IPSI +10.0%) has launched a joint venture with blockchain and artificial intelligence company BLGI, Inc. (OTCPK:BLGID) to help expand the company into global digital payment infrastructures.
- The joint venture will enhance the companies’ mutual efforts towards unlocking blockchain technology for swift funds processing, ensuring simplicity of payment for services at a substantially reduced cost for consumers and secure network to transfer funds anywhere in the world.
- Current chairman and CEO of BLGI Lawrence P. Cummins, has joined advisory board of Innovative Payment Solutions to provide his vision and insight to ongoing business development.