Good Times Restaurant ends FY20 with strong sales and +10% comps at Good Times, stock up 13%
Dec. 16, 2020 11:28 AM ETGood Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)GTIMBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Good Times Restaurant (NASDAQ:GTIM) spikes 12.83% after the company announced Q4 revenue of $28.5M, marginally down 0.9% Y/Y, in earnings report.
- Segment Sales: Good Times $9M (+6.3% Y/Y); Bad Daddy's $19.3M (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Same Store Sales for company-owned Good Times restaurants increased 10% for the quarter and 7.9% for FY 2020. Good Times operating profit increased to $1.8M or 480 bps Y/Y to 20.0% of sales, primarily due to higher sales accompanied by lower cost of sales.
- Bad Daddy’s restaurants same store sales decreased 12.2% for the quarter and decreased 17.7% for the year. 33 Bad Daddy’s were in the comp base at the end of the quarter.
- Bad Daddy’s Q4 operating profit was $3.3M or 17.1% of sales, compared to $2.7M, or 13.3% last year.
- The company has also launched a virtual brand Bad Mama's Chicken in November in a limited number of locations, broadly designed to leverage the culinary strengths that has been developed in Bad Daddy’s.
- "Our sales for the quarter at Good Times have been strong solidly double-digit and our sales have remained similarly strong in December. Sales were in the mid to high-single-digit negative range at Bad Daddy’s and have softened a bit in December as the full impact of Colorado dining room locations – dining room closures have been realized and as traffic in general has not seasonally increased due to the reduction in holiday shopping at bricks and mortar shops," says CEO Ryan Zink in Q4 earnings conference call.
- Adj. EBITDA for the year was $7.6M, compared to $5.4M in FY 2019.
- Q4 net income was $1.5M vs. a loss of $4.2M a year ago.
- The company ended the year with with $11.5M in cash and $5.5M outstanding on its credit facility with Cadence Bank, and $11.7M in outstanding Paycheck Protection Program loans.
- With the closing of the company's Bad Daddy's dining rooms in Colorado late November, its same-store sales declines was ~8% during the fiscal month of November.
- Q1 2021 Guidance: Net income expected to be between $0.4M and $0.6M; Adj. EBITDA expected between $1.5M and $1.7M.
