Points expands into Africa with new Ethiopian Airlines agreement

Dec. 16, 2020 11:32 AM ETPoints.com Inc. (PCOM)PCOMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Points (PCOM -1.3%) announces a new joint collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines and Amadeus. An extension of Points’ ongoing strategic partnership with Amadeus, the new agreement also marks Points’ first services deployment to an African partner.
  • This launch gives members of Ethiopian Airlines’ ShebaMiles loyalty program access to benefits such as the ability to purchase miles online; and the new option to gift or transfer miles to friends and family, giving members more control over their currency and serve to advance Ethiopian’s digital strategy.
