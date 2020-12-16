Rogers starts rolling out stand-alone 5G core network
- Rogers Communications (RCI -0.1%) has begun the rollout of Canada's first stand-alone 5G core network.
- The network is launching in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.
- Stand-alone 5G (with no assist from LTE) is the next step in 5G rollouts, and will offer better latency and enable advanced applications including network slicing and mobile edge computing.
- The stand-alone core will be powered exclusively by Ericsson (ERIC -0.8%), Rogers says. Ericsson, Rogers and Qualcomm have jointly completed stand-alone 5G testing on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset (set to power many next-gen 5G phones).
- The company has also expanded its overall 5G network to 26 new cities in towns in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec. That network now reaches 160 Canadian communities.