Nasdaq leads going into Fed as tech gets some sell-side endorsements
Dec. 16, 2020 1:08 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.INDSP500, COMP.IND, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The broader market is still hesitant despite more upbeat comments about a COVID relief deal. The S&P (SP500) +0.1% is barely higher as investors wait to see what Fed chief Jerome Powell says about asset purchases at his press conference.
- Republicans and Democrats are saying the finish line looks in sight for a relief bill. GOP Senator John Thune says a deal would include stimulus checks of $600 or $700 per person.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.3% is leading the major averages and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the best-performing S&P sector. Morgan Stanley upgraded the IT hardware sector.
- Communications Services is slightly down as JPMorgan calling Twitter a top 2021 pick balances a dive in Dish Network, which is offering $2B in convertible notes for its 5G buildout.
- While Dish is in the S&P basement, Chipotle is leading the index after Stifel boosted the stock to Buy on compelling growth.