HBO Max available for PlayStation 5 today

Dec. 16, 2020 1:26 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), SONYT, SONY, ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor55 Comments
  • HBO Max (T -0.7%) is now available on the PlayStation 5 (SNE +0.7%).
  • Starting today, users of the freshly launched console can download the HBO Max app and begin streaming. It's also available on PS4.
  • The move comes just in time for the high-stakes Christmas Day release of Wonder Woman 1984, which is headed straight to HBO Max for no additional cost, as well as into theaters.
  • But just as with yesterday's announcement that HBO Max was rolling out on Comcast's Xfinity platforms, the standard addendum to this news is that the service still isn't available as a native app on key streaming player Roku (ROKU +1.4%) - news that would likely be a mover for both Roku and AT&T stock when and if it comes.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted its price target on Disney today, calling it a "streaming elephant" in the making.
