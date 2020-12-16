Global GDP to increase ~5% in 2021 on vaccine roll out
Dec. 16, 2020 1:36 PM ETIHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The global economy is expected to rebound in 2021, with economic growth of 4.5 % followed by 4% decline in 2020, according to IHS Markit report.
- The U.S. economy is forecast to start 2021 slowly, accelerate in the second half as the Stimulus bill of $900B plus is expected to raise U.S. GDP growth to more than 5% next year; without stimulus growth expected to be 3%.
- “The rapid deployment of effective vaccines and reopening of economies should gradually unleash a new wave of spending on travel and services, driving robust growth in the later part of 2021,” said Sara Johnson, executive director, global economics, IHS Markit.
- “We expect to see continued scrutiny of the ESG contributions of new investments and an uptick in the use of sustainability-linked issuance,” continued Johnson. “Meanwhile, policy support for renewable energy from key governments and declining costs for wind, solar and battery power is forecast to accelerate the energy transition and restrain hydrocarbon demand and prices.”
- Recoveries to pre-pandemic levels are forecast to take until 2023 or 2024 in Japan and several major European economies, while unemployment rates are expected fall in most regions in 2021.
- Policy rates in the United States, Eurozone, the United Kingdom and Japan are expected to remain near or below zero well beyond 2021.
- Consumption patterns are expected to shift back toward services suppressed by the pandemic in 2H21. Increases in commodity prices in the 2H20 will be pushed downstream for the next six to nine months, leading to higher prices for finished goods.
- Eurozone real GDP is projected to rise about 3.6% in 2021, with the return to pre-pandemic levels not expected until late 2022.
- The expected launch of effective COVID-19 vaccines and pent-up demand will help the Chinese economy expand 7.5% in 2021, its highest rate since 2013.
- An increase in investor risk tolerance and a widening trade deficit is expected weaken the U.S. dollar in 2021.
- Equipment and software investment growth of 7.8% is forecast for 2021.
- Fitch has revised up its 2021 global GDP forecast to 5.3% (from 5.2%) with stronger growth through 2H21 and forecasts for 2022 to 4.0% from 3.6%.
- Morgan Stanley projects strong global GDP growth of 6.4% for 2021 vs. consensus of 5.4%, led first by emerging markets, followed by reopening economies in the U.S. and Europe. Morgan Stanley real GDP growth forecasts is as follows: