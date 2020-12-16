Lemonade wins court case against Deutsche Telekom in France
- Lemonade (LMND +1.4%) wins a ruling against Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF +1.4%) (OTCQX:DTEGY +0.8%) and its use of the color pink in France.
- Deutsche Telekom has owned the French trademark on the color pink, or magenta, in the field of financial services since it registered the color-mark 25 years ago.
- But the ruling, issued on Tuesday, found "there is no evidence of genuine use of this mark for the contested services" by Deutsche Telekom, and, as a result, "the owner of the contested mark should therefore be deprived of his rights."
- Lemonade, which has been using pink in its branding since it started in 2015, entered Germany in June 2019. Deutsche Telekom, though, said its ownership of the color pink for financial services extended to insurance and received a court ruling instructing Lemonade to remove the color from its German assets. The insurtech firm, therefore, stopped using the color in Germany.
- Some of the colors that Deutsche Telekom claims to own for use in financial services branding:
- Lemonade made the color changes in Germany, but challenged the scope the Deutsche Telecom's magenta trademark starting in France and Germany as well as the validity of its pan-European use of the color.
- France is the first of the jurisdictions to issue a decision.
