Accenture Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 16, 2020 1:57 PM ET By: Akanksha Bakshi
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.36B (flat Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gross margin of 32%; and Operating margin of 15.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.