Jabil Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 16, 2020 1:59 PM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)JBLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.05B (-6.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 8.02%; and Non-GAAP operating margin 4.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, JBL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.