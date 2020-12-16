AAR Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 16, 2020 5:35 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)AIRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-73.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $409.42M (-27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.