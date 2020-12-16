SoCalGas to test technology that could transport hydrogen via gas pipeline
Dec. 16, 2020 2:35 PM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Sempra Energy's (SRE -1%) Southern California Gas says it will field test a new technology which might allow hydrogen to be easily and affordably transported over a natural gas pipeline.
- The company says the technology would simultaneously separate and compress hydrogen from a blend of hydrogen and natural gas, transport the hydrogen via the natural gas pipeline system, then extract and compress the hydrogen at fueling stations that service fuel cell electric vehicles.
- "This innovative technology could be a game-changer, allowing hydrogen to be distributed to wherever it is needed using the natural gas grid," says SoCalGas VP of clean energy innovations Neil Navin.
- The field test is scheduled to begin in March at SoCalGas' Engineering Analysis Center in Pico Rivera, Calif., with completion expected in Q3 2021.
