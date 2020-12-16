Powell sees uncertainties over timing of vaccine, economic implications
Dec. 16, 2020 2:39 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The rapid pace of recovery from the pandemic-reduced recession has slowed in recent months and spending on services remains low, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says during the traditional post-FOMC decision press conference.
- "Outlook for the economy remains extraordinarily uncertain," Powell said in his prepared statement.
- And while the new of the vaccine are welcome, there's uncertainties in the timing and distribution of the vaccines and the economic implications of these developments, he said.
- Fewer FOMC members sees risks weighted to the downside as compared with their views in September.
- Update at 2:42 PM ET: Powell pitches again for Congress to pitch in with fiscal support. "Direct fiscal support may be needed," he said.
- Inflation remains below the Fed's 2% target; the pandemic has left a "significant imprint" on inflation, Powell said.
- Developing, check back for updates.
- 2:45 PM ET: The new guidance on asset purchases links its activity to the Fed's mandated goals of inflation and employment, he said. "We feel the current policy stance is appropriate for now," he added.
- Assures that the Fed has the flexibility to provide more accommodation if needed.
- "The first quarter will show significant effects" of the recent surge of COVID cases on the economy, Powell said. "At the same time, people are getting vaccinated now."
- The economy should perform strongly in H2 2021 due to the vaccines.
- 2:55 PM ET: High-frequency data is already showing the effect on the parts of the economy that depend on people gathering, such as in restaurants, he said.
- "Housing prices aren't a financial stability concern at the moment," he added when asked about the strength of housing prices.
- 3:00 PM ET: Herd immunity from widespread vaccine administration could occur as early as the middle of next year, Powell said, but he qualifies that saying "that's based on assumption based on assumption based on assumption."
- 3:05 PM: "Climate change is relevant under our existing mandates under law," he said. "Climate change is an emerging risk," he said, likening it to such things as credit and cyber risks.
- The Fed will move "thoughtfully and carefully on climate change impact" and will work with its counterparts globally on the issue.
- "There's work to be done on the relationship between climate change and financial stability. I think that work is in its early stages," he said.
- 3:15 PM ET: The Fed's bond-buying program is providing "tremendous support to the economy," Powell said. And "we remain open" to increasing the amount of purchases or buying securities with longer-term maturities in the future.
- But monetary policy actions take a long time — "months and months" — for its impact to be felt.
- For the time being, though, Powell believes that more fiscal support is what's needed.
- 3:28 PM ET: Press conference ends.
