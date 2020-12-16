Posco, Fortescue unveil green hydrogen tie-up
Dec. 16, 2020
- Posco (PKX -0.7%) and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF +1.6%) say they will collaborate on green hydrogen in a partnership that could see the South Korean steelmaker importing both iron ore and renewable hydrogen from the Australian firm.
- Posco says it plans to increase its iron ore purchases from Fortescue, which mainly ships to China, and could use it to make its corrosion-resistant PosMAC steel product.
- Fortescue says it will look at using PosMAC to build its solar energy facilities in Western Australia.
- The announcement comes a day after Fortescue signed an MoU with Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Iwatani Corp. to potentially supply Japan with liquid hydrogen.
