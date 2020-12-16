Therapeutics Solution, Synova Life in cell therapy pact

  • Therapeutics Solution International (OTCPK:TSOI +68.8%) signs a letter of intent with Synova Life Sciences aimed at developing a cellular therapy for suicide and suicidal ideation.
  • Under the proposed collaboration, TSOI will contribute its expertise and intellectual property regarding adipose stem cell treatment of neuroinflammatory disorders, whereas Synova Life Sciences will provide access to its non-enzymatic stromal vascular fraction isolation device.
  • The two parties aim to file an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA for initiating a clinical trial in patients at high risk of suicide.
