Nissan shifts production plans over hard Brexit concerns
Dec. 16, 2020 4:01 PM ET
- Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) plans to ship the Ariya model from Japan when the vehicle goes on sale in the European Union next year.
- The Japanese automaker was intending to manufacture the Ariya at its Sunderland assembly plant in Great Britain, but concerns over a hard Brexit and a resulting 10% tariff prompted the change.
- By producing the Ariya in Japan, the vehicles will face only a 7.5% import tariff under the terms of the economic partnership agreement Tokyo signed with the European Union.
- Ariyas bound for Europe and the U.S. will be made at Nissan's assembly plant in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Those sold in China will be manufactured locally.
