Nissan shifts production plans over hard Brexit concerns

  • Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) plans to ship the Ariya model from Japan when the vehicle goes on sale in the European Union next year.
  • The Japanese automaker was intending to manufacture the Ariya at its Sunderland assembly plant in Great Britain, but concerns over a hard Brexit and a resulting 10% tariff prompted the change.
  • By producing the Ariya in Japan, the vehicles will face only a 7.5% import tariff under the terms of the economic partnership agreement Tokyo signed with the European Union.
  • Ariyas bound for Europe and the U.S. will be made at Nissan's assembly plant in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Those sold in China will be manufactured locally.
  • Nissan has trailed its Japanese peers over the last 52 weeks, but trades at a lower valuation by some metrics.
