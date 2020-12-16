S&P 500 ends higher after Fed choppiness; stimulus still in sights
Dec. 16, 2020 4:02 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.INDSP500, COMP.IND, XLK, XLY, XLUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Stocks bounced around amid stimulus headlines, the Fed decision and press conference and very active Wall Street research outfits, but the broader market never really looked like it wanted to decline.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.2% and Nasdaq (COMP) +0.5% rallied in the afternoon as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed in his press conference that investors shouldn't doubt the FOMC's ability to help the economy and that there was still more it could do in ways of accommodation.
- That helped stocks overcome a knee-jerk decline after the FOMC kept bond purchases at current levels and didn't shift duration.
- While "some will characterize the Fed’s decision to not increase the weighted-average maturity of its portfolio, or increase the pace of asset purchases as 'hawkish relative to expectations,' we would suggest that no Fed policy has ever been more accommodative than this one has been and continues to be," Rick Rieder, BlackRock CIO of global fixed income, says.
- Longer-term rates edged up, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 0.93%.
- In addition, lawmakers appear more optimistic on a COVID relief package than ever. The latest is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell telling Senators to be available over the weekend for a possible vote and telling reporters, "I think we're going to get there."
- The prospect of the $900B package containing direct stimulus checks helped Amazon rally, just behind Microsoft, which was reinstated with a Buy at BofA. The rest of the megacaps were lower.
- Microsoft and Amazon helped Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) lead the S&P sectors. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) went from first earlier to worst.
- Investors also had one eye on Bitcoin, which climbed above $20K and Guggenheim's Scott Minerd said, looking at scarcity, the cryptocurrency is worth $400K.