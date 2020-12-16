Credit Acceptance extends maturity of revolving credit line, warehouse facility
Dec. 16, 2020
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) extends the maturity of its revolving secured line of credit with a commercial bank syndicate by a year to June 22, 2023.
- The amount of the facility remains at $340.0M until June 22, 2022 when it will decrease to $305.0M.
- As of Dec. 15, 2020, CACC had $65.3M outstanding under its line of credit.
- The company also increases the amount of its Warehouse Facility V, one of its revolving secured warehouse facilities, to $125.0M from $100.0M.
- The company also extends the date on which the facility will cease to revolve to Dec. 18, 2023 from Aug. 17, 2021. The facility maturity date extends to Dec. 16, 2025 from Aug. 17, 2023. In exchange, the interest rate on borrowings under the facility increases to LIBOR + 225 basis points from LIBOR +190 bps.
- As of Dec. 16, CACC doesn't have a balance outstanding under the warehouse facility.