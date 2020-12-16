New FanDuel deal focuses on Caribbean and South America
Dec. 16, 2020 4:16 PM ETFlutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY)PDYPYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) and Cage Sport announce a strategic business agreement to cover sports betting in certain jurisdictions where Cage is licensed or is seeking licenses in the Caribbean and South America.
- As part of the agreement, FanDuel and CAGE will operate over the counter sportsbooks at retail locations and online in markets throughout the Caribbean and South America.
- The companies expect the network to be activated in the first half of 2021 initially in Bermuda and Barbados with the long-term goal of growing to several dozen additional locations across the region.
- Source: Press Release
- Fanduel is also in the spotlight today on positive news on sports betting potential in New York.