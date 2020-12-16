SS&C Technologies acquires Millennium companies in insurance space

  • SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) signs an agreement to acquire North Carolina-based Millennium Consulting Services and Millennium Seminar Services at undisclosed price.
  • These two companies are into providing the consulting and training services to insurance companies and regulators, which are to strengthen SS&C's offerings for statutory outsourcing, investment outsourcing, quality control reviews and advisory services and trainings.
  • "The Millennium companies have extensive experience working with more than 70 U.S. health, property and casualty, life insurance, risk retention groups and captive clients of all shapes and sizes," notes Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.