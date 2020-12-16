SS&C Technologies acquires Millennium companies in insurance space
Dec. 16, 2020 SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC)
- SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) signs an agreement to acquire North Carolina-based Millennium Consulting Services and Millennium Seminar Services at undisclosed price.
- These two companies are into providing the consulting and training services to insurance companies and regulators, which are to strengthen SS&C's offerings for statutory outsourcing, investment outsourcing, quality control reviews and advisory services and trainings.
- "The Millennium companies have extensive experience working with more than 70 U.S. health, property and casualty, life insurance, risk retention groups and captive clients of all shapes and sizes," notes Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.