Vereit to redeem 4M shares of series F preferred stock next month
Dec. 16, 2020 4:23 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)OBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Vereit (NYSE:VER) plans to redeem on Jan. 15, 2021 4M shares of its 6.70% series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock, representing ~21.2% of its ~18.9M shares of series F preferred stock outstanding.
- Vereit will redeem the series F preferred at a redemption price of $25.00 per share.
- That comes on top of Vereit's expected Q4 2020 to Q1 2021 property acquisition pipeline of $150M-$300M.
- The company previously said it expects property acquisition results to be at the high end of that range.