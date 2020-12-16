UCT Agrees to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) for $348M
Dec. 16, 2020 4:27 PM ETUltra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)UCTTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) on the Tel Aviv stock exchange, for ~$348M.
- This includes $287M of equity value plus $61M of net debt.
- Ham-Let is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of Ultra-High Purity and industrial flow control systems.
- "Today's acquisition is another meaningful step in the execution of our long-term strategy to grow and diversify our business by adding complementary, high value, high margin product offerings to our growing portfolio of capabilities. Upon completion of this acquisition, UCT will be able to offer our existing semiconductor equipment customers a stronger and even broader set of offerings. UCT will also gain access to a new set of customers in the semiconductor fab infrastructure and sub-fab market, which represents an excellent platform for growth." said Jim Scholhamer, CEO.