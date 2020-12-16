Planet Fitness names new COO
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) announces that Bill Bode has been promoted to COO.
- He previously served as Senior VP of Franchise Operations upon joining the Company in 2016.
- He will continue to serve on Planet Fitness' leadership team reporting directly to CEO, Chris Rondeau.
- "During his tenure at Planet Fitness, he has been instrumental in ensuring the highest level of operational excellence throughout our stores and providing an exceptional level of support to our franchisees. His leadership and deep understanding of our business have made him an invaluable asset, and I look forward to further success with him in this new role." said Chris Rondeau, CEO.