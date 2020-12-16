UDR president and COO to retire at the end of next year
Dec. 16, 2020 4:33 PM ETUDR, Inc. (UDR)UDRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UDR (NYSE:UDR) President and Chief Operating Officer Jerry A. Davis will drop the COO role, effective Jan. 1, 2021 but continue as the company's president.
- During 2021, Davis will focus on the continued implementation and evolution of the company’s Next Generation Operating Platform, the evaluation of new technologies/technology investments useful to the company’s business areas, and redevelopment opportunities.
- He'll retire on Dec. 31, 2021 when he'll transition to a consulting role focusing on similar areas.
- Michael D. Lacy, UDR's senior vice president of property operations, will continue to oversee the company's day-to-day operations, as he has for the last three years.