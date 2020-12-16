MDU Resources' Knife River announces acquisition in Wyoming

Dec. 16, 2020
  • Knife River, a construction materials subsidiary of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU), acquires assets of Casper, Wyoming-based aggregates and concrete supplier McMurry Ready-Mix.
  • Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • McMurry's estimated aggregate reserves of nearly 100M tons are strategically positioned throughout central Wyoming, including along interstates 25 and 80. The company also has a ready-mix plant on the west side of Casper, complementing Knife River's east Casper location.
  • The aggregates operations of McMurry will do business as Knife River Materials and focus on supplying third-party customers; whereas, ready-mix plant will join Knife River's existing construction operations in Casper.
  • "Knife River is having another strong year – posting higher earnings through the first nine months of this year than any first three quarters in company history......Aggregates-rich acquisitions such as McMurry support our ongoing growth strategy," says MDU president and CEO David L. Goodin.
