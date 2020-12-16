IBM board elects CEO Arvind Krishna as chairman

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) board elected Arvind Krishna chairman of the board, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
  • Krishna, who is IBM's CEO and a board member, succeeds IBM executive chairman Virginia M. Rometty, retiring on Dec. 31, 2020, as the company previously announced in January 2020.
  • Most recently, he served as IBM senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software, where he was a principal architect of the company's acquisition of Red Hat.
  • Recently, he announced the spinoff of IBM's $19B Managed Infrastructure Services business, to be completed in 2021 creating two industry-leading companies and enable IBM to focus on its leading open Hybrid Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Platform.
  • SA Contributor Dalton Hicks writes, "Overall, I recommend IBM, as it is undervalued compared to leading peers in the cloud market, offers a dividend yield over 5%, and is focused on capitalizing on the booming, trillion dollar cloud market." in "IBM: Valuation And Spinoff"
