Wabash National to sell Beall Tank Trailers to MAC Trailer
Dec. 16, 2020 4:38 PM ETWabash National Corporation (WNC)WNCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Wabash National (WNC -2.2%) intends to sell the Beall brand of tank trailers and associated assets to MAC Trailer Enterprises.
- Beall specializes in aluminum tank trailers for the petroleum and dry bulk markets.
- Beall business, based in Portland, Oregon, represented ~$23M of sales in 2019.
- “The sale of Beall Tank Trailers represents another tangible step in our work to optimize asset efficiency and focus our growth efforts on markets with scalable opportunities. We plan to reallocate resources to support continued innovation across our product portfolio, as well as strategic growth in parts and services, cold chain and home delivery markets.” said Mike Pettit, senior VP and CFO.
- Sale is expected to close December 31, 2020.
- Press Release