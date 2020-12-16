PennyMac Financial promotes CFO to operating chief

Dec. 16, 2020 4:39 PM ETPennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI), PMTPFSI, PMTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) names Andrew S. Chang senior managing director and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
  • He's currently senior managing director and chief financial officer.
  • In this new role, Chang will continue to oversee the company’s finance division and will add responsibilities for enterprise operations, including marketing, human resources, corporate administration and regulatory relations; information technology; enterprise risk; and strategic planning and corporate sustainability.
  • On that same date, Daniel S. Perotti, currently senior managing director and deputy chief financial officer, will become senior managing director and CFO with overall responsibility for the company's financial management.
  • The same changes are being made at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) — Andrew Chang will become COO and Perotti will become CFO on Jan. 1, 2021.
