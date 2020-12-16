Energy Services of America acquires WV pipeline

  • West Virginia Pipeline Acquisition Company, a newly wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Services of America (OTCQB:ESOA) to acquire WV Pipeline for $3.5M in cash and a $3M seller note.
  • Transaction expected to close on December 31, 2020.
  • "WV Pipeline is a great company with a long history in southern West Virginia and this acquisition extends and deepens our services offered to gas and water distribution utilities. Increasing our exposure to these growing markets is a key strategic initiative for Energy Services, which makes WV Pipeline a great fit. We are also very pleased that David and Danny Bolton have agreed to stay on with us. They have a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience in the industry and we look forward to working with them." commented Douglas Reynolds, President.
  • Press Release
