Lennar gains 3.0% on strong deliveries, gross margin guidance
Dec. 16, 2020 5:28 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)LENBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares jump 3.0% in after-hours trading after setting FY2021 guidance at 62,000-64,000 deliveries and gross margin of 23.75-24.0%.
- That up from the delivery of 52,925 homes and gross margin of 20.6% in FY 2020.
- Sees average sales price of $386K-388K vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $401.8K and compares with $395K for the year ended Nov. 30, 2020.
- Sees Q1 deliveries of 12,200-12,500, average sales price of $390K (vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $400.6K) and gross margin as percentage of home sales at 23.5-23.75% (vs. 22.1% estimate).
- Fiscal Q4 EPS of $2.82 easily beats consensus of $2.38; compares with $2.12 in Q3 and $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.
- Revenue for the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2020 was $6.83B vs. average analyst estimate of $6.64B and $5.87B in Q3; fell 2% Y/Y.
- Average sale price during the quarter was $393K vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $397.8K and $396K in Q3.
- Q4 deliveries of 16,090 homes vs. its guidance of 15,500-16,000 homes and down 2% Y/Y;
- Q4 new orders of homes of 15,214, up 16%, and vs. its guidance of 13,800-14,300; new order dollar value of $6.3B, up 22%.
- Backlog at Oct. 31 was 18,821 homes, up 21%; backlog dollar volume of $7.8B, up 24%.
- "The confluence of Millennials starting families and creating households of their own, along with the pro-housing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has materially strengthened demand," said Executive Chairman Stuart Miller.
- Conference call on Dec. 17 at 11:00 AM ET.
