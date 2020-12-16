Herman Miller FQ2 home office sales jumped 270% over last year, earning beat estimates

  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) FQ2 reports show revenue of $626.3M, declining 7.1% Y/Y, beats consensus by $40.97M.
  • Sales down 15% organically, which excludes the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency translation.
  • Retail and International momentum helped offset near-term demand pressures in North America contract.
  • Home Office category led demand, and was up more than 270% over last year.
  • Gross margin of 39%, reflects an increase of 110 basis points from last year.
  • Strong expense control with operating expenses down $18.1 million from last year.
  • Continued quarterly operating margin expansion over the prior year, including Retail operating margin of 16.7%.
  • Non-GAAP Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.33; GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.27.
  • Outlook: revenue remains uncertain, expects temporary cost savings in fiscal 2021 of approximately $50M-60M to be largely re-established in fiscal 2022.
