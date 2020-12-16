Qutoutiao -8.4% as revenue decline looks to be accelerating

Dec. 16, 2020 5:39 PM ETQutoutiao Inc. (QTT)QTTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) is 8.4% lower after hours following its Q3 earnings, where it posted a better-than-expected loss, but revenues fell in the double digits and the company forecast accelerating declines for the current quarter.
  • Revenues fell 19.7% to 1.13B yuan, and after lighter cost of revenues, gross profit fell just 16.8% to 758.3M yuan (about $111.7M).
  • And following sharply lower expenses, loss from operations narrowed to 247.9M yuan (about $36.5M). Net loss narrowed to 269.4M yuan (about $39.7M) from a year-ago loss of 888.4M yuan.
  • User metrics declined across the board, with combined average monthly active users down to 120.5M (down from a year-ago 133.9M). Combined average daily active users fell to 39.7M from a prior-year 42.1M.
  • And average daily time spent per DAU was 55.3 minutes, down from a year-ago 61.3 minutes.
  • Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing, 1.063B yuan (down 23.1%); Other, 67.2M yuan (up 165.9%).
  • Liquidity was 514.2M yuan (about $75.7M) on Sept. 30, compared to 1.653B yuan on Dec. 31. Cash used in operations in Q3 was 284.3M yuan.
  • For Q4, it's guiding to net revenues of 1.23B-1.25B yuan, a decrease of 25-26% year-over-year.
  • Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.
