Industrias Bachoco invests in RYC Alimentos in Mexico
Dec. 16, 2020 5:41 PM ETIndustrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)IBABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) announced an agreement to invest in the company RYC Alimentos (‘RYC’), a multiprotein processor and distributor with productive operations in Puebla, Mexico.
- RYC is a meat processor and distributor mainly of beef, pork, and chicken with national coverage that participates in all the distribution channels with fresh and value-added products.
- “This agreement is in line with our inorganic growth strategy, allowing us to keep solidly moving towards the consolidation in animal proteins as well as in value-added products. At the same time, with this investment we reinforce our commitment of contributing with the nourishment of our consumers,” stated Rodolfo Ramos, Bachoco´s CEO.