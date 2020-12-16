Industrias Bachoco invests in RYC Alimentos in Mexico

  • Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) announced an agreement to invest in the company RYC Alimentos (‘RYC’), a multiprotein processor and distributor with productive operations in Puebla, Mexico.
  • RYC is a meat processor and distributor mainly of beef, pork, and chicken with national coverage that participates in all the distribution channels with fresh and value-added products.
  • “This agreement is in line with our inorganic growth strategy, allowing us to keep solidly moving towards the consolidation in animal proteins as well as in value-added products. At the same time, with this investment we reinforce our commitment of contributing with the nourishment of our consumers,” stated Rodolfo Ramos, Bachoco´s CEO.
