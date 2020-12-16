PREIT amends credit agreements for up to $1.06B
Dec. 16, 2020 5:44 PM ETPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)
- PREIT (NYSE:PEI), which emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings less than a week ago, amends its first lien credit agreement, consisting of a secured first lien revolving credit facility for up to $130M, a $384.5M secured first lien term loan facility, and a $540.5M secured second lien term loan facility.
- On Dec.10, 2020, PREIT made initial borrowings of $55.0M under the first lien credit agreement revolving credit facility, in addition to the $384.5M first lien credit agreement term loan and the $540.5M second lien credit agreement term loan.
- The credit agreements refinance the secured term loan, the seven-year term loan agreement PREIT entered into on Jan. 8, 2014 and the 2018 amended and restated credit agreement.
- The borrower’s and guarantors’ obligations under the credit agreements and the guaranties are secured by mortgages and deeds of trust on a portfolio of 12 of PREIT’s subsidiaries’ properties, including nine malls and three additional parcels.
- The credit agreement matures on Dec. 10, 2022 unless it's extended by a year at PREIT's option.
- Any extension would require that PREIT maintain minimum liquidity of $35.0M, a minimum debt yield ratio of 8.0% and a maximum loan-to-value ratio of 105% for the borrowing base properties as determined by an appraisal.