Brooge Energy’s subsidiary signs two new oil storage contracts
Dec. 16, 2020 5:52 PM ETBrooge Energy Limited (BROG)BROGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Brooge Energy's (NASDAQ:BROG) subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE has signed offtake contracts with two regional oil trading companies for total geometric storage capacity of 104,074 cbm at a 60% premium to previous contracts.
- This follows other recent contracts for 129,000 cbm, which were announced on December 7, 2020.
- Under the terms of the contracts, BPGIC to provide oil storage at its Phase I facility for a total of one year consisting of initial six month periods, plus additional six-month renewal periods, commencing in December 2020.